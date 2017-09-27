Mets Wins, Home Season Over, Photos From Tuesday • Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – Winners of three straight games at Citi Field, the New York Mets demolished their National League East rivals, the Atlanta Braves, by a final score of 7-1.

Out of all the sports I’ve had the privilege of covering, Major League Baseball is the most demanding and grueling sport to cover. For six months, the ballpark was my place for dinner, live entertainment and human interaction.

In addition, the ballpark was also my office where I was able to work peacefully without too many distractions. As a bonus, the ballpark was the site where I had the honor and privilege of meeting and learning from some of the best baseball writers in our area and beyond. When it’s said and done, my season of covering MLB was an experience.

So many games. So many meals. So many conversations. As long as the season was, it’s went fast. From the bottom of my heart, I am grateful to have had this experience. With that said, I wish to thank everyone who I met at Citi Field. My interaction with you made my experience special. While I’m not sure what the future holds for me, I know that I will leave Citi Field knowing that for one season, I was a baseball writer.

In closing, I want to thank my Latino Sports family for all their hard work and dedication. Thank you, Julio Pabon. Thank you, Rich Mancuso. Thank you, Bill Menzel. Thank you, Dan Schlossberg, Thank you, Danny Torres. Thank you, Lloyd Carroll. Thank you, Daniel Budasoff. Thank you, George Napolitano. Thank you, Lisa Luevanos. Thank you, Frank Hyatt. Thank you, Daniel Rivera. Thank you to my brothers and sisters from La Prensa.

The Mets home seaon is over but we will meet again next season…

