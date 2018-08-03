Mets & Yanks Lose, More Hall Of Fame Photos • Latino Sports

New York, NY – On Thursday, both the Mets and Yankees lost to their Division League Rivals. For the Amazins’, they were dominated 4-2 against the Atlanta Braves. As for the Pinstripes, they were crushed 15-7 by their most bitter rivals, the Boston Red Sox.

This past Sunday, Major League Baseball greats Vladimir Guerrero, Trevor Hoffman, Chipper Jones, Jim Thome were inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. With that said, I want to thank Latino Sports Founder Julio Pabon, writers Danny Torres and Dan Schlossberg and photographer George Napolitano for making the trip to Cooperstown to cover today’s historic day in Baseball. With that said, enjoy George’s photos!