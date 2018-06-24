World Cup: Mexico Demonstrate Their Grit • Latino Sports

New York, NY – For the first time since 2002, Mexico has won back-to-back World Cup matches. Last week, they upsetted the defending World Cup Champions Germany by a final 1-0 score. On Saturday, they grinded a 2-1 win over South Korea. Currently on top their Group F, their final stage match will be against Sweden.

If El Tri is able to hold the dejected Swedish team who lost to Germany in a heartbreaking 2-1 loss on Saturday, then Mexico will advance to the next round. Love them or hate, no one can deny that Mexico has done a marvelous job in representing North America with their gritty performances. Back in 2010, I met a young Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez in New York. Back then I found to be a young, polite and optimistic young man.

Eight years later, he’s older and on Saturday, he became the first Mexican National Team player to score 50 goals for Mexico. As a result, Chicharito became the eighth player active at the current World Cup to have scored 50 goals for their country. A man of few words, he is now part of that exclusive club which includes Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Neymar, Robert Lewandowski, Luis Suarez, Tim Cahill and Shinji Okazaki.

With that said, here’s an old piece I wrote in 2010…