Milestones Need To Be Celebrated • Latino Sports

Milestones Need To Be Celebrated

On Sunday when many of us were in Cooperstown, NY celebrating the induction , ceremony of Puerto Rican Iván “Pudge” Rodríguez who made history by becoming the fourth Puerto Rican to enter the prestigious Baseball Hall Of Fame, another Latino was making a bit of history of his own.

Dominican, Adrian Beltre became the 31st player in Major League Baseball history to record 3,000 hits in his with a double in the fourth inning against the Baltimore Orioles. It has taken him 20 years to reach this mark and join this exclusive 3,000 hit club. However, according to the Stats, Beltre is one of the youngest players to reach this historical plateau.

Beltre who is 38 years old is still considered one of the best players of his generation. He has won five Gold Gloves, been in four All Star games and has won four Silver Slugger awards. This tells me that perhaps we will again be in Cooperstown, NY sometime in the future watching another Latino, Andrian Beltre enter the prestigious Hall Of Fame.

Congratulations Adrian, you make us all proud.

About Julio Pabón

Julio is President and Founder of Latino Sports LLC., the parent company of Latinosports.com. Julio is a product of the South Bronx where he still lives and runs his businesses. Julio has written and has been interviewed for numerous publication and networks on sports & political issues. He has been an activist promoting social justice and respect for all communities. He is a recognized motivational speaker, was an adjunct professor of American History and presently volunteer's as a lecturer in local South Bronx High Schools. His primary goal is to make Latinosports.com a multi-facet sports portal that will engender social and economic empowerment to the Latino community.

