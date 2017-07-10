Miscues And All, Cyclones Split Series Against Yanks • Latino Sports

by Daniel Rivera

Brooklyn, NY – To say the start to the 2017 New York Penn League season for the Brooklyn Cyclones (6-14) has been less than idyllic is painfully obvious.

Having lost seven out of their last ten games the team was looking to split the four-game weekend series at MCU Park with their crosstown rivals, the McNamara Division leading Staten Island Yankees (15-4). And doing so proved to be no easy task.

The game kicked off with the Cyclones’ usual tendency of getting in their own way. Although Brooklyn got out of the first inning posting a goose egg in the frame that didn’t mean a dubious start was out of the order.

After Yankee CF Dom Thompson-Williams lined out to left field for out number two the Cyclones Quinn Brodey had a shot to end it when he attempted to double off SS Wilkerman Garcia at second base.

But it was for not as the throw went offline, skipped by 1B Matt Winaker hitting the dugout and allowing Garcia to advance to third base. However, upon review the umpires confirmed that Thompson-Williams interfered with Winaker’s chance at fielding the errant throw thus sending Garcia back to second.

Despite the shaky defense behind him Brooklyn starting RHP Michael Gibbons was solid in another rehab start back from the Tommy John Surgery he underwent in May of 2016. In 3.1 innings pitched he a scattered four hits, yielded two runs (one unearned), walked two batters and struck out three in the process.

“He did pretty good. I like his stuff”, remarked first year Cyclones manager Edgardo Alfonso. “He’s a mature guy. It’s too bad he’s [only] throwing a couple of innings. I wish he could throw the whole game. But I think the whole process has been great for him. I don’t know how many starts he needs to get ready. Today he was right in the zone. A good combination of pitches.

All was quiet for both teams in the scoring column until the bottom of the third when Brooklyn roughed up RHP Drew Finley to the tune of four runs. This started when Cyclone DH Carl Stajduhar was awarded a base hit on what appeared to be a throwing error on Yankee 3B Nelson Gomez to first base.

The hit parade would continue for Brooklyn as C Scott Manea and SS Franklin Correa would add singles of their own to the mix. The latter of which brought Stajduhar home. Before the inning was over 3B Reed Gamache would drive a double to left field plating two runs. Nevertheless, the lead was not safe.