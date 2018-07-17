MLB Home Run Derby – A Show Of Power With Homeruns & The Military • Latino Sports

Washington, DC: The homeruns were abundant in yesterday’s Home Run derby competition and so was the military presence in the pregame ceremonies and throughout the game.

From the giant American flag in center held by members of the US Navy to the fighter jets flying overhead at the singing of the national anthem, to national guards brought onto the field as guest, to Army Vs. Navy in the Armed Services Homerun Challenge there was no doubt that there was an overpowering military presence. T-Mobile donated over a million dollars to a charity helping Veterans.

I don’t have a problem honoring Veterans. However, I do have a problem seeing veterans begging for money throughout the streets of this country, schools selling cookies to help veteran organizations and commercials asking us to donate to organizations helping veterans. I personally will look forward to the day that I see schools and veterans in this country get all the resources they need and let the Pentagon sell cookies to buy military hardware and missiles.

Personally, I believe there should be a separation of the military’s presence and our family sports games. As one fan mentioned, “I come to the stadium to see a baseball event, not a military procession.” I trust that MLB becomes aware of the fact that they do not need the military to get the attention of America’s youth. They need to stick to the fundamentals of baseball and the fun of this national pastime.

As our country continues to involve itself in unnecessary and illegal wars and conflicts more and more young people might turn against this type of display in a major sporting event and that would be diametrically opposed to the goal of MLB to attract more youth to our stadiums. But then again, this whole All-Star Home Run Derby is sponsored by T-Mobile and I imagine that if that is what T-Mobile wants to promote, that’s what the audience will see (I’m glad I don’t use T-Mobile).

I would welcome honoring many of the other heroes of this country that rarely get mentioned in events like these. How about honoring the teachers in the several states that went on strike so that their school districts would raise their meager almost poverty salaries and provide more resources to the schools. That spark set off a true yet unknown fact, our schools are failing our children and many teachers said ENOUGH. I call these teachers “heroes.”

Just like those teachers, there are so many other “unknown heroes” in this country that could use some national attention like that given to veterans. This type of attention could go quite far in encouraging others to also volunteer for a good cause rather than promote a military only options. Also let’s not loose sight that many of our youth joined the military simply to escape the very poverty that our failing schools and living conditions in our cities have evoked.

Now on the other hand, the attention and excitement from what began to take place on the field with some of the top stars in baseball competing for the most homeruns, some of them, monster homeruns traveling all over Nationals Park was exciting to watch. That excitement was something that would get people’s attention and especially some of our youth that have a very short attention span.

The competition was a bit long and I saw fans with young children leave, but those that stayed in their seats were treated to the most exciting aspect of this years competition, the finals between local Nationals hero, Bryce Harper and Chicago Cubs, Kyle Schwarber.

The capacity crowd of 43,698 went wild when Harper was in need of a few more dingers with less than 30 seconds to tie the competition at 18 homeruns apiece, a feat he accomplished in photo finish style. If that was not loud and exciting enough for the fans, Harper had a bonus few seconds for hitting two homeruns in his first few at bats. A bonus he used quite well as he blasted the next pitch for his 19th and winning homerun. The crowd erupted in cheers and so did this reporter who could not help and get caught in the contagious energy flowing throughout the entire stadium. It was one hell of a finish to a very exciting homerun derby finale.