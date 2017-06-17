MLB & Latino Sports Bring An Incredible Baseball Experience To South Bronx Youth • Latino Sports

“A child is a beam of sunlight from the Infinite and Eternal, with possibilities of virtue and vice, but as yet unstained.”

— Lyman Abbott, American Congregationalist minister

I start with the above quote as a tribute to all of those who made yesterday’s event possible.

South Bronx, NY: Latino Sports and Major League Baseball’s Youth program teamed up on a creative project to introduce baseball to two South Bronx public schools. The schools, PS 25 and PS 5, are located on 149th St (Eugenio Maria De Hostos Blvd) in the heart of the South Bronx. Both schools enjoyed an incredible day of baseball fun.

The event kicked off the beginning of a Whiffle Ball tournament that Latino Sports had introduced to PS 25 teacher, Mr. Michael Kronin-Longo after meeting in March to discuss the schools participation in another project, 21 Days of Clemente that Latino Sports coordinates every December.

At that meeting, I learned that PS 25 school children did not really like baseball, or better yet had never been properly introduced to the game. Very few if any have ever attended a professional game though many live walking distance from Yankee stadium. The reason is that many of the children are immigrants; the majority living below the national poverty level and approximately 20% are living in shelters. These are not the best conditions for these children to be exposed to activities that require resources, especially America’s Pastime.

In addition, if you add the fact that The Bronx is the least healthy county in all of New York state (according to a new study Bronx County ranked dead last in the annual health report by the University of Wisconsin and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, which ranked the 62 New York counties, along with the other U.S. states). It’s obvious to anyone who cares about children that many kids living in the South Bronx are in the game of life playing against a stacked deck. I know that very well as I have lived in poverty as a child attending many of the areas schools. I still live in the community and though some reports indicate many positive changes, the sad reality is that there is much more to do before we can get hyped about the development-taking place in the South Bronx for a better culture of health.

However, days like what we witnessed yesterday are lights of hope. There are many caring teachers, principals, and parents working hard to change this reality. Yesterday was an example of corporate and community working as one, when MLB’s Senior VP for Youth Programs, Mr. Tony Reagins teamed up with Latino Sports president, Julio Pabón and together they worked on providing a Play Ball baseball experience for approximately 300 children from 3rd to 5th grades, an experience that many teachers stated, “the children will never forget.”

Mr. Reagins’ unit provided the equipment and the personnel for the Play Ball experience that featured a run, throw, catch and hit exercise workout that all the children loved doing. In addition every child was given a t-shirt and when the event was over each one left with a Whiffle bat and ball to take home.

MLB can rest assured that they helped to introduce many of these children to a game that they will most likely look forward to perhaps playing again and again. As such, MLB is helping to develop future fans that the game presently needs as my generation of baby boomers who have been the most loyal to the game are disappearing as time progresses. Therefore, today’s youth, especially Latino youth are the future of baseball in this country.

Latino Sports would like to personally thank Mr. Michael Kronin-Longo, Teacher at PS 25 who has been the lead teacher working with me on this project since the beginning of the year. We also want to thank, Pat Courtney, MLB Chief Communications Officer who liked the project when I first mentioned it to him and he introduced me to; Mr. Tony Reagins, Senior VP Youth Programs who immediately said, “I’m in.”; Ms. Carmen Toledo, Principal PS 25 and Mr. Thomas Cozzocrea, Principal PS 5 for giving the green light to the project and their support to their health education teachers, Mr. Baron from PS 25 and Mr. Santos from PS 5 for uniting both schools for this project.

The best way to understand what this project meant to these children was best expressed by one child who stated, “THIS IS THE BEST DAY EVER!”

Yesterday when I left the schoolyard, walking to my car I felt that spiritual high one gets when we follow our hearts and do for tomorrows future knowing that we all contributed to helping develop our society’s soul as best described in the following quote:

“There can be no keener revelation of a society’s soul than the way in which it treats its children.”

— Nelson Mandela, Former President of South Africa