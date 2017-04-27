MLB and Marlins All-Star Contribution To Miami • Latino Sports

MIAMI – Major League Baseball and the Miami Marlins today announced the contribution of more than $5 million toward the 2017 All-Star Legacy initiative to fund community improvement projects designed to leave a lasting impact throughout Greater Miami and beyond and support national charitable organizations.

This is the 20th anniversary of the All-Star Legacy program, which started in 1997 in connection to the Midsummer Classic in Cleveland. This year’s All-Star Legacy effort features the development of youth baseball and softball playing fields, Boys & Girls Club teen centers, an airport military hospitality lounge and a mobile eye unit. The various All-Star Legacy projects will be unveiled leading up to the 88th MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard.

More Than $5 Million to Local Projects and National Charities

MLB Charities, the Miami Marlins and the Marlins Foundation (a donor-advised fund of The Miami Foundation) plan to donate approximately $5 million, a significant portion of which will go toward the All-Star Legacy initiative.

The donation also will support national charitable partners of Major League Baseball, including Boys & Girls Clubs of America, the Jackie Robinson Foundation and Stand Up To Cancer, among others. The funds will be raised from Gatorade All-Star Workout Day on Monday, July 10th. Since 1997, MLB and host All-Star Clubs have donated approximately $80 million through the All-Star Legacy initiative.

2017 All-Star Legacy Projects

José Martí Park (Miami, FL) – This project will include a complete renovation and rededication of the field at José Martí Park. Renovations will include regrading the field to eliminate low spots, replacing the outfield grass with field turf, adding new high-efficiency sports lighting, and a drainage system to help facilitate weather-related delays. Additionally, all fencing and the backstop will be repaired with new vinyl coated fencing.

Other improvements will include extending the dugout at both sides with roofs and new benches, installing bleachers with shade canopies, and the installation of an art component on the adjacent gymnasium building’s façade. The renovations could potentially result in an additional 1,000-3,000 youth players participating in baseball and softball programming at José Martí Park.