MLB Play Ball Event In The South Bronx • Latino Sports

Information provided by: Michael Cronin

Bronx, NY: PS 25 and PS 5 collaborated for the second consecutive year on Friday May 11th to celebrate and take part in a MLB Play ball event. This year, 4th grade students from each school participated in the Scott’s “Pitch, Hit & Run” event. In order to participate, students needed to complete all of their school work and follow their respective school’s rules. Once there, students rotated through the three different stations, recording their scores for most balls hit, most targets hit, pitching and fastest time running from second base to home plate.

Students displayed a tremendous amount of sportsmanship, integrity and spirit throughout the event, while learning to try their best and cheering each other on. In the end, there were three winners, one for each station. Those three fourth graders will compete at the regional event in Hunts Point on May 20th and if they advance from there, will compete in the National Pitch, Hit & Run, during MLB All Star Weekend in Washington, D.C. this July.

We could not be more proud of all of the students that participated and look forward to continuing and expanding this event for years to come and to spread the joy and benefits of baseball to so many children who do not have the opportunity to learn or compete in the South Bronx.