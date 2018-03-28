MLB Preview: Yanks Favored, Mets In Hunt • Latino Sports

New York, NY – There are the Yankees with home run power and overall a team that is deep at every position with the exception of first base with Greg Bird probably seeing no baseball activity for two months due to a recurring problem with his right foot.

There are the Mets, the supposed other team in New York that depends on pitching to get them back to the postseason for the first time since 2016. Welcome to baseball and the 2018 season. For New York baseball this could be a season of success and for others the continued rebuilding. Then there are the expected teams that could play deep in October:

National League Dodgers, Diamondbacks, Cubs, Brewers, Nationals and perhaps the young Padres that could make an impact. American League: Yankees with their home run power and proficiency to score runs with a solid starting five on the mound. Boston. Cleveland, Twins, and of course the defending World Series champion Houston Astros.

But, as we all are aware, you play the 162-game season and anything can happen. Injuries are always a factor, the July non-waiver trading deadline does change the complexion of a team. And there are numerous big name players still on the market that could be signed in the opening weeks of the new season.

Baseball economics has changed. Jose Bautista and Melky Cabrera are still looking for work along with reliever Greg Holland and some more on the open market. Then there is that word analytics that changes the entire perspective of the game with managerial decisions pertaining to the pitcher and hitter.

And with the game changing, so have some of the rules that will make baseball purists insane. Mound visits by managers and players is limited to six and some of the replay rules have been modified in attempts to speed up the game. But, we are aware three minutes in between innings that cater to the television revenue are a contributing factor to the length of ball games.

Major League Baseball cut to a two minute break and can’t do better because of the significant revenue gained from the networks and advertising revenue, However, the issue is more about hitters taking more counts in the box and drawing a walk as they drive and go more for the home run ball. Last year there were a record number of home runs and strikeouts by pitchers, so the game has changed.

And as always, with cold weather still prevailing, baseball will be played slower in East coast cities and maybe the midwest. This is the earliest start for Major League Baseball in over a decade and the schedule maker does not make it better for the players who have prepared the past month and a half in the warm sunshine of Florida and Arizona.

A brief perspective of the AL: Yankees of course added to their depth and home run power with the addition of NL MVP Giancarlo Stanton. The right field porch and primarily used as the DH with Aaron Judge, Gary Sanchez, and Didi Gregorius have the potential of surpassing more than the 200 home runs the Yankees hit out of the park last season.

This is a new “Murder’s Row” and with Judge, the AL Rookie of the Year, and Stanton, the Yankees will open the gates early for fans to see them hit balls out of the ballpark during batting practice. GM Brian Cashman built this team to win and go that extra step after their unexpected one game falling short of reaching the World Series in October.

Of course pitching is the game. If Luis Severino, Masahiro Tanaka, CC Sabathia. Sonny Gray, all coming off a successful post season, and Jordan Montgomery as the fifth give the Yankees innings and limit the home run ball, well opposing managers will need to go further with their analytics.

And innings won’t matter from the starters because rookie manager Aaron Boone, with possibly the best bullpen in the game goes to David Robertson, Dellin Betances, or Aroldis Chapman.

Red Sox, Indians, Twins, and the Angels, an improved team to watch in the AL.The Twins look to advance beyond a wild card elimination game. But it is the Astros and with possibly the top starting rotation as the favorites to repeat as World Series champions and little doubt about Carlos Correa, George Springer and Jose Altuve.