MLS In The Bronx: NYCFC Defeats Toronto FC • Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – Domènec Torrent had only led one brief training session before taking charge of his first game as NYCFC boss. Flying in late on Friday, the Catalan assumed responsibility immediately, setting about preparing his new charges for their return from the MLS international break.

For his first match, Domè could hardly have asked for a tougher task, as the Boys in Blue faced off against the defending champions and he named an identical XI to the one which took on Atlanta 14 days earlier.

Sticking with the team that deserved so much more than a point on that occasion, Torrent was almost rewarded with just five minutes on the clock as Alex Ring took aim from the corner of the penalty box but his ferocious drive was always rising over the bar.

After Maxi Moralez and David Villa both went close for the home side, Jonathan Osorio reminded everyone of the visitors’ threat when he hit the crossbar on 20′. Seven minutes later, Villa limped off the field with a suspected knee injury and Victor Vasquez seized the initiative in short order, lobbing over the onrushing Sean Johnson to give the Reds the lead against the run of play.

It was a bitter blow but City rallied and, on either side of the halftime interval, threatened Alex Bono’s goal on multiple occasions, flying forward in breathless waves of pressure, camping out on the edge of the penalty box, overlapping and interchanging positions frequently.

Toronto were rattled and were punished after the ball pinballed around the box on 51′, eventually falling to Jo Inge Berget who coolly backheeled through a defender’s legs and over the line.City did not stop there, continuing to push for the go-ahead goal which finally came on 68′ through the impressive Berget.

This time, the Norwegian raced onto an inch-perfect through ball from Moralez and lashed it past Bono clinically to make it 2-1.Despite further opportunities to extend that lead (and one fine late save from Johnson), that was how it stayed, giving NYCFC the perfect start to life under their new boss.