MLS AND NASL Players Of The Month • Latino Sports

NEW YORK – New York Red Bulls midfielder Daniel Royer was voted the Alcatel MLS Player of the Month by members of the media for the month of July of the 2017 Major League Soccer season.

The Austrian National Team player scored six goals and added one assist in July, leading the Red Bulls to a perfect 4-0-0 record in the month while scoring a goal in every match. Royer ranks second on the Red Bulls with 10 goals scored to go along with two assists this season. New York sits fourth in the Eastern Conference standings (11-8-2, 35 points) and currently holds a league-best four-game winning streak.

Royer began the month with a penalty kick goal in the 55th minute of the Red Bulls 3-2 victory over the New England Revolution on July 5 at Gillette Stadium. Following a two-week break in action, Royer continued his scoring ways with a brace in New York’s 5-1 victory over the San Jose Earthquakes on July 19.

Royer scored a goal from a tough angle in the 90th minute to extend the Red Bulls’ lead to 4-1 before adding another goal in the 91st minute after freeing himself of a defender with an athletic cutback move.

The 27-year-old scored a goal and added an assist in a 3-0 victory over Minnesota United FC on July 22, putting the Red Bulls on the board in the 19th minute with a stunning long range shot before finding Bradley Wright-Phillips with a perfectly placed downfield pass to give New York a 2-0 lead in the 67th minute.

Royer capped his month with a brace in New York’s 4-0 victory over the Montreal Impact on July 29, opening the match with a penalty kick goal in the 23rd minute. The Red Bulls took a 4-0 lead in the 89th minute on Royer’s shot from the right side of the box to complete his second multi-goal performance of the month.

The New York Red Bulls next take on rival New York City FC at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, August 6 (6 p.m. ET, FS1/FOX Deportes/TSN2). The Alcatel MLS Player of the Month is voted upon by a panel of select national media members in a process conducted by MLS Communications.