MLS News: NYCFC and Red Bulls Schedule • Latino Sports

Image Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – On Thursday, January 12, Major League Soccer released their 2017 Schedule. Spanning eight months of the calendar, the schedule is comprised of 34 regular season games, including 17 in New York.

With the Home Openers against Orlando (road game – ESPN) and DC United (home – UniMas) announced earlier in the month, the rest of the fixtures make for an intriguing read. Following those two games, NYCFC will host Montreal Impact (TVA) at Yankee Stadium before welcoming San Jose Earthquakes to our home at the start of April.

There will once again be three NYCFC v Red Bulls derbies, with the first in the series to take place on Saturday June 24 at the Red Bull Arena (FOX) before the return game at Yankee Stadium on Sunday August 6 (FS1) and another clash a fortnight later in Harrison, New Jersey on Friday August 25 (ESPN).

The full schedule is available by visiting www.nycfc.com/schedule.

The New York Red Bulls and Major League Soccer announced today the club’s 2017 MLS Schedule.

After facing Vancouver in a home-and-home series in the Scotiabank CONCACAF Champions League, the Red Bulls will open MLS play with a match at Atlanta United FC on Sunday, March 5 at 7:30 p.m., with coverage on FS1, Fox Deportes and Red Bulls Radio.

The eighth season of soccer at Red Bull Arena begins the following weekend, with the Red Bulls hosting the Colorado Rapids on Saturday, March 11, at 4 p.m. ET, with coverage on UniMas and Red Bulls Radio.

The full schedule is available by visiting www.newyorkredbulls.com/schedule.