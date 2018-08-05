MLS Saturday: NYCFC battle Whitecaps To A Draw • Latino Sports

Credit: Daniel Budasoff/Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – Hot on the heels of Atlanta United’s 2-2 tie with Toronto FC, NYCFC went into this showdown with Vancouver Whitecaps FC with plenty of motivation.

There was a surprise on Domènec Torrent’s teamsheet, with Argentine forward Valentin Castellanos earning his debut, just a week on from his loan switch from CA Torque.

With Sean Johnson nursing a shoulder injury, Brad Stuver also came in for his first MLS start in City colors against a Whitcaps team looking to make it three successive wins.

City were out to preserve their record 13-game unbeaten home streak themselves and they made a strong start, threatening from the opening exchanges.

Jo Inge Berget, on his return to the XI, went closest first, drawing a world class save from Stefan Marinovic on 6′ after the Norwegian had met Maxi Moralez’s serve into the box with his head.

The resulting corner rebounded out to City’s All-Star Alex Ring, who let rip with a strike that recalled his golazo vs. Atlanta, only this time the shot whistled over the crossbar.

June and July’s Etihad Player of the Month Anton Tinnerholm was next to go close with a trademark back post volley on 20’ but two minutes later it was the road team who took the lead against the run of play.

Catching NYC up the field, Nicolas Mezquida went at it alone, driving at the back four and unleashing an unstoppable drilled shot into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

The excellent Ismael Tajouri-Shradi went close with an effort from just inside the area on 36’ but City would have to wait until stoppage-time at the end of the half to finally beat the increasingly put-upon Vancouver ‘keeper.

When the goal came, it was no surprise that Tinnerholm was involved, as the in-form Swede cut in from the byline and picked out Medina, who had the presence of mind to take an extra touch to draw the challenge from a defender, before stepping around and firing under Marinovic.

Buoyed by this equalizer, Torrent’s men wasted no time in seizing the initiative after the break, taking the lead after a powerful run and cross found Castellanos who forced it over the line on the slide.

A dream start to life in the Big Apple for the Argentine.

After recovering the deficit, City rarely looked in any danger of succumbing to the Whitecaps, enjoying near-total domination of the second half, creating more good chances, through Medina, Moralez and Ring, who all went close to adding the clinching goal.

It didn’t arrive and the home side was made to pay on 87′ when Hurtado scored a goal out of nothing on a rare Whitecaps counter which climaxed with a volley at the back post.

A frustrating way to end a night which had looked so promising.