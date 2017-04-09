MLS Sunday: Orlando City Defeat Red Bulls • Latino Sports

Photo: Orlando City SC

ORLANDO, Fla. – On Sunday afternoon, Orlando City SC (3-1-0, 9 points) continued its excellent home form with another clean sheet victory, this time over the New York Red Bulls (2-3-1, 7 points).

Servando Carrasco and Will Johnson both found the scoresheet for the first time in purple, Carrasco with the game-winning goal and Johnson with the assist. Midfielder Luis Gil made his Lions debut after joining the team on April 6.

“In all three of the home matches I thought a lot of the same things after the match. So many positive statements to make about effort level, intensity level, commitment of the players to defend,” Lions Head Coach Jason Kreis said. “Real, real signs of togetherness and just a fortitude that says, ‘We won’t be broken at home.’”

Kreis’ squad came out with a new back line for the first time this season as Scott Sutter made his first start after debuting last Saturday. Johnson moved into the right midfield and Cristian Higuita made his first start of the season.

It only took Carrasco 17 minutes to find the back of the net after coming on in the 17th minute. Johnson earned a corner when he headed Sutter’s cross back towards the goal and the Canadian international served a lovely curler to Carrasco in the six-yard box. The California native drilled it down and in with his head and celebrated with his teammates and the 25,527 fans in attendance.

City continued the pressure from there, as Cyle Larin and Carlos Rivas both had several great looks at goal. In the second half, Rivas made a nice combination play with compatriot Higuita but couldn’t settle a bouncing ball. Later, goalkeeper Joe Bendik sprung the counterattack with a great throw to Rivas, who drilled the ball from the corner flag to the far post but Larin’s attempt went inches wide.

With The Wall at their backs, the Lions kept the Red Bulls’ potent attack at bay as they grew desperate for the equalizer. Center back Jonathan Spector’s heroic block on the six-yard box in the 78th minute was one of several outstanding defensive plays.

“I would say [Spector] is critical. We’ve played four matches now and I think he’s been outstanding in all four,” Kreis continued. “He’s a very consistent performer that’s leading the back line and that is exactly what we went into the offseason looking for. I think we got that one right.”

Spector’s heroism was matched by the fearlessness of Tommy Redding, who made his first start of the season, and wing backs Sutter and Donny Toia. Carrasco, who Kreis called “the fittest player on the team,” Higuita, Johnson and MPG all made significant defensive contributions, and Rivas and Larin answered the bell when called upon.