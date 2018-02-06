That Moment With Raven: DJ Neil Armstrong [Video] • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

New York, NY – For the past six months, Raven has been the friend I needed.

As stated in her website, ThatMomentWithRaven.com:

Born and bred in New York City just steps away from Lincoln Center, it was inevitable that arts and entertainment would be instilled in Raven from the start. Taking after her mother, a professional Thai classical dancer, Raven started dancing and acting at the age of four. By the age of eighteen, Raven had already performed all over Europe and Asia; she even had the privilege of performing for his holiness, the Dalai Lama. There’s more…

With that said, here’s her latest episode of That Moment With Raven. In this episode and I quote… Raven hangs out with world-renown DJ Neil Armstrong in his Jersey City neighborhood. The two discuss his beginnings as a turntablist and a mixtape DJ, the projects that led him to his world-renown status, a little history of Hip-Hop, the great impact his late canine family-member Poh left on him, senior dogs and their owners world-wide, and finally, what it means to be the Ambassador of Adidas.

About the Show: That Moment with Raven unravels the reason why artists and entertainers choose the path that they do. Raven has created an interview show that begs the question, “When was that moment when you fell in love with your craft?” Join Raven as she introduces you to the individual behind the entertainer, the place from where their passion was born, and the motivation that drives them to create.

