When You Have A Moment, Vote For Didi • Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – Happy Fourth of July! I’m here at Yankee Stadium for today’s game between American League East rivals, the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays. On Monday night the Yanks defeated the Blue Jays by a final score of 6-3.

With that said, when you have a moment, please do your part in voting SS Didi Gregorius into the All-Star Game. From now through Thursday, July 6, you can vote Sir Didi at MLB.com/vote. Feel free to text in your vote (up till 35 times) by texting A3 to 89269.

If you’re on Twitter on Thursday, July 6, simply tweet #sirdidi4sure between the hours of 10am – 4pm. Enjoy the Fourth of July! All Rise, Pinstripes Forever and Let’s Play Ball!

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

