Momentum Now With Yankees In ALCS • Latino Sports

Credit: Daniel Budasoff/Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – So now we know that Yankees manager Joe Girardi is into the Aaron Judge heroics. It was Judge again with a home run and game-tying hit that led to a huge comeback in Game 4 of the ALCS at Yankee Stadium Tuesday night in the Bronx. Then the other part of this explosive Yankees offense, Gary Sanchez hit a game leading double.

What ensued was a four-run eighth inning and a Yankees 6-4 win over the Houston Astros that evened this best of seven series at two apiece.

To say this was an epic win for the Yankees is fair. More so, in their illustrious history of postseason games, Game 4 was dramatic and the Yankees made a habit of providing late inning heroics this season. However, Girardi has now admitted that Aaron Judge sparks the team and so does Sanchez.

And with Judge and Sanchez providing that timely hit, more so when the Yankees are behind, wins like this are more dramatic. Momentum is on the Yankees side as the complexion of this series has changed going into Game 5 Wednesday night in the Bronx.

“We’ve been in that situation a lot this year,” Judge said, “We get down, but we keep fighting, keep putting out quality at bats. We’re never out of a game with the kind of offense we have. We’ve battled through a lot this year and we’re gonna keep fighting.”

Also in this Yankees equation, are Todd Frazier and Chase Headley who started that come from behind eighth inning off an Astros bullpen that was not considered a strength in this series. The Yankees batted around in that eighth inning and prevented Houston closer Ken Giles from getting the six-out save,

Forgotten with all of these late inning dramatics were the five innings that Sonny Gray provided before being lifted. This by far was the best outing for Gray since being acquired by the Yankees from Oakland at the trade deadline in July.

However it is Aaron Judge and the Yankees lineup that continues to produce at the right time. They have done this before and the manager has seen it. So, he should not be surprised but this is the ALCS and two more wins will get the Yankees back to the World Series for the first time since 2009 when they won it all.

“I thought Aaron’s home run lit a little spark,” Girardi said “We’ve seen that before. We saw it in a game earlier in the season. I think we were down 9-1 to Baltimore and it lit a little spark, and I thought it did it again tonight.”

Said Todd Frazier, “With our offense anything can happen.” The Yankees have won two straight ALCS games since that 2008 championship year and they did not have this type of offense then.

Wednesday night provides the next task as they oppose left hander Dallas Keuchel who could be the stopper for Houston. Keuchel threw seven scoreless innings in Game 1 and has the Yankees number with a 6-2 record and 1.09 ERA against them. And in two career postseason starts against New York, Keuchel has held them scoreless in 13 innings.

“You know he’s pitching tomorrow,” Girardi said. And the Houston Astros are certainly aware that Judge and Sanchez are hitting the ball well again in October in what becomes a pivotal fifth game in the Bronx.

