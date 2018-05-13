Mother's Day at Yankee Stadium: Yanks Defeat A's • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – Gloomy weather combined with a two-hour plus rain delay didn’t deter the Mother’s Day atmosphere at Yankee Stadium. During the rain delay, I enjoyed learning what Mother’s Day meant to several members of the press while hanging out in the Media Mess Hall waiting for the game to begin. Moments like this sure humanizes us.

For some of us, the memories of her are what we treasure hold dearly. From taking us to our games to purchasing our first record, those memories we have of our Mothers are very much alive. For others, it’s the weekly phone calls and Sunday dinners with her and the family. For a few, bringing their Mothers to Yankee Stadium for today’s game is a memory in itself. With that said, the Yanks crushed the Oakland A’s 6-2 as Luis Severino earned his 6th win of the season, Giancarlo Stanto went 4-for-4 while blasting his 10th home run of the season. For the Pinstripes, they won their seventh consecutive series.

Happy Mother’s Day and to all the Mother Figures in our lives… THANK YOU!

Game Summary: Sunday, May 13, 2018