MotoAmerica Championship of New Jersey [Photos] • Latino Sports

New York, NY – This past weekend, professional photographer William Hauser was at the New Jersey Motorsports Park covering this year’s MotoAmerica Championship of New Jersey. In the end, Toni Elias won the race. With that said, enjoy the photos…

About The Championship of New Jersey

This weekend will include two full days of racing—a doubleheader event—for the Motul Superbike, Superstock 1000, Supersport, and Superstock 600 classes, plus vendors and fun for the whole family. NJMP will also host the KTM RC Cup, a spec class open to riders age 14-22.

Racing will take place on the 2.25-mile Thunderbolt Raceway layout at NJMP, a track that features 12 corners and a half-mile straightaway situated in a 500-acre plot adjacent to Millville Municipal Airport, known as America’s First Defense Airport, which played a key role in America’s World War II military efforts.

New Jersey Motorsports Park has proven to provide exciting finales to the AMA Superbike series on a track that both riders and fans enjoy. For more information, go to MotoAmerica.com.