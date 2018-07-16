Mucho Talento In The Minors – Just What MLB Needs. • Latino Sports

Washington, DC: The Homerun Derby Game is supposed to take place tonight, Monday here in the All Star Game. However, one can argue that it might have taken place last night in the Futures Game.

Team USA players outslugged the World players, in a sea-saw, as we say in Spanish: Toma y Dame game that the USA won 10-6, on All-Star Nationals Park where a total of eight homers were hit. In the 20-year history of these games there has never been so many homeruns hit.

If baseball needs more action to attract younger fans, then perhaps help is under way with a crop of very young players that are not only hitting more dingers over the wall, but also throwing more heat. Hunter Greene (No. 18 overall, Reds’ No. 2) came into the game like a Cat 3 Hurricane after relieving Sheffield with one out and a man on base in the third. The right-hander’s first pitch clocked in at 100.9 mph, which he followed up with pitches of 102.4, 101.9 and 102.3 mph. That’s four pitches over 100 MPH.

Yusniel Diaz, the Dodgers’ No. 4 prospect, became only the second player in the 20-year history of the Futures Game to go deep twice,

Taylor Trammell (No. 34 overall, Reds’ No. 3) earned MVP honors, going 2-for-2 with a home run and a triple.

David “Big Papi” Ortiz, manager of the World Team said it best: “Those are Minor Leaguers hitting balls like big leaguers,” Ortiz said. “That is impressive. I saw balls hit today that I swear, I was watching