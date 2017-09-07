Must Read Article On Our Awards to WBC Team PR Players • Latino Sports

Credit: George Napolitano/Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – Latino Sports was born out of the concern that Latino players needed to get recognize if the corporate entities overlooked them. That was the case when many of us felt that Texas Rangers outfielder; Ruben Sierra who was in his third season was overlooked for the American League MVP back in 1989.

Since them Latino Sports has grown into a well respected sports media company with a media portal that helps promote Latino’s in all sports, professionals and armature alike.

We have spearheaded and helped organize many events and meetings that have helped to change the way Latino’s are treated in and out of the sports arena. We have also helped advance many causes that needed attention not just for players, but for many sports professionals, reporters and sportscasters by supporting the formation of the Latino Sports Writers & Broadcasters Association LSWBA).

We also helped to organize the Retire 21 campaign to retire Roberto Clemente’s # 21 from all of baseball.

Our latest project is to honor every single player and coach that played in the 2017 World Baseball Classic. Every Puerto Rican knows that the pride brought down from those games to the everyday lives of so many on the island of Puerto Rico who were and still are struggling to survive from the worst financial crisis in its history was a breath of fresh air that the island needed badly.

We believe that by honoring these players and coaches we could continue to remind all Puerto Ricans on the island and on the mainland, the lessons of unity. If we all united around Team Puerto Rico and forgot our differences then perhaps we can unite to address the critical conditions affecting the island.

We are proud of our word and even prouder when others recognize and write about our efforts.

I believe that you will enjoy reading this piece as much as I did: NYCCELEBLOSRUBIOS