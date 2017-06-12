The Naked Truth: Undocumented on Campus [FUSION TV] • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – Winners of three straight games, the New York Mets have returned to Citi Field for the first game of their seven-game home stand. After three innings of Monday Night Baseball, the Amazins lead the defending MLB Champions Chicago Cubs 3-0.

With so much baseball to be played, I’ll end it here.

Even though we are an online sports publication, we have always made a commitment to address several issues that matter within our community and beyond. One of those issues worth mentioning are the challenges undocumented students face in the United States.

With that said, here’s information about an upcoming documentary my friends over at FUSION TV sent me. Titled, “Undocumented on Campus,” it was produced by their award-winning investigative team who through impactful journalism and smart commentary, they cover stories that matter to the new, rising American mainstream.

Enjoy the trailer, read the press release and Let’s Go Mets!

“The Naked Truth: Undocumented on Campus,” a new hour-long documentary narrated by actress Jackie Cruz (“Orange Is the New Black”), takes an unprecedented and intimate look at the challenges facing undocumented students in the United States.

THE NUMBERS: The reality is an estimated 65,000 undocumented youth graduate from high school every year, according to Department of Education, many of them at the top of their class. However, only as few as 10 percent of them end up enrolling in college. It’s a startlingly low number that shows just how difficult it is for many of these young people to achieve their own American Dream.

Over the course of ten months, our cameras followed a remarkable 20-year-old student, on his journey to get an education and stay in the United States. Jose came to the United States with his mother and grew up in a Florida farming community. While he beat the odds and enrolled in college, we witness his struggle to adjust to life as a first year undocumented college student.

“The Naked Truth: Undocumented on Campus” premieres Sunday, June 18 @ 9PM on FUSION TV. Channel listings here. More on “The Naked Truth” series here.

ABOUT JACKIE CRUZ

Jackie Cruz currently stars as “Marisol ‘Flaca’ Gonzales” on Netflix’s critically-acclaimed series, “Orange Is the New Black,” a dramedy series based on Piper Kerman’s memoir Orange Is the New Black: My Year In a Women’s Prison.

The original series, created by Jenji Kohan and also starring Taylor Schilling, Uzo Aduba and Laura Prepon, returned for its fifth season on June 9, 2017. Cruz, a three-time SAG Award winner, was named one of the “Top Latino Powerhouses under 40” by The Hollywood Reporter in 2013, joining such distinguished names as Eva Longoria, Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato. Cruz was also recently included on Latina Magazine’s 30 Under 30 List in 2015.

Born in New York City, Cruz spent her childhood shuttling between New York, Los Angeles, the Dominican Republic and Miami, and often says that she carries a little piece of each city with her. Raised by her mother and her aunts, Cruz draws from the strength that allowed her to survive a near fatal car accident that almost left her paralyzed.

Cruz overcame brain surgery, a coma and collapsed lung, but remained resolute in her determination not to let anything stand in the way of her dream to become a musician.

Recently, Jackie has been inspiring college students around the country with her story and delivered her first TED Talk in the summer of 2015. Now a popular singer and songwriter, her music career continues to evolve and she is currently working on new material in both English and Spanish. Jackie currently resides in New York City.