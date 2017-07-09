NASL: Cosmos Lose Late Against Indy Eleven • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

INDIANAPOLIS – On Saturday night, the New York Cosmos fell 2-1 to Indy Eleven in their first visit to Michael A. Carroll Stadium in the 2017 NASL Spring Season.

“Today we showed great spirit,” said Cosmos Head Coach and Sporting Director, Giovanni Savarese. “Under different circumstances, the game could have been ours.”

Eugene Starikov kicked off the night’s action, producing a powerful effort from distance in the 9th minute that sailed just wide of the far post. Emmanuel Ledesma was on the radarthree minutes later, sending a left-footed free kick off the side netting. New York were on the defensive end in the 13th minute, as goalkeeper, Jimmy Maurer, dove to his right, getting a hand to a low, driven shot by Don Smart.

The 16th minute saw a game-changing moment in the form of a questionable penalty against the Cosmos. Smart rolled the spot-kick into the lower corner of the far post, giving the home side a one-goal advantage a minute later.

The Cosmos were eager to steer the game back in their direction, and were successful in doing so. Ledesma, who also scored the game-leveler in New York’s last face-off against Indy, made short work of a 27th minute cut-back from Eric Calvillo, getting the equalizer from the edge of the box for his fifth goal in eight games. The Argentine midfielder has been scoring every 65 minutes since June 1st. Calvillo, meanwhile, tallied his first assist in his third appearance of the season.

Indy gave New York no rest, as Justin Braun tested Maurer from inside the box with five minutes to go in the first half. The Cosmos keeper knocked away the effort, and activity soon moved to the other end of the field. Starikov tried to capitalize on a 43rd minute giveaway by Brad Ring, but Indy shot-stopper, Jon Busch, used his legs to clear the danger.

The Cosmos continued to search for the right approach to Busch’s net after the break. Ledesma led the hunt, crossing a ball to Pablo Vranjicán in the 52nd minute before seeing it cleared by Indy’s veteran keeper. Ledesma showed more creativity in the 65th minute, firing a laser off the crossbar. A free kick from the edge of the box in the 71st minute gave the Argentine another good option, but Busch got his fists to the ball, showcasing his experience once again.

The hosts took back the lead through a 75th minute corner kick. The set piece curled to Braun, who found the back of the net from a close-range header, putting his team ahead against the run of play. Indy continued to push forward late in the game.

Nemanja Vuković went on a solo run in the 87th minute, eager to make the score a runaway. Maurer was confident in coming off his line to cut the angle, as the Cosmos ended the night on the losing end of a 2-1 contest against the 2016 NASL runners-up.

The Cosmos continue their road trip with a game against FC Edmonton on Saturday, July 15 at 9:00 pm. The team returns to MCU Park to take on Miami FC on Saturday, July 29 at 7:00 pm, when they open the 2017 NASL Fall Season.

NASL Results From Around The League