NASL Fall Season Kicks Off This Weekend [Preview] • Latino Sports

NEW YORK – The North American Soccer League (NASL) Fall Season gets underway this weekend, kicking off the chase for the final three spots in The Championship, the league’s four-team postseason tournament. Miami FC, which won the Spring Season title, already has a place in the postseason.

The Spring Season Champions kick off the second half of the year in New York against the Cosmos as the club looks to continue its scintillating form at MCU Park on Saturday night. Elsewhere on Saturday, North Carolina FC and Puerto Rico FC will square off at Sahlen’s Stadium.

On Sunday, FC Edmonton welcomes an in-form Indy Eleven side to Clarke Stadium, while the San Francisco Deltas pay a visit to Jacksonville Armada FC. Below is a preview of each Fall Season opener:

New York Cosmos vs. Miami FC

7 p.m. ET | Saturday, July 29

MCU Park | Brooklyn, N.Y.

Watch | beIN SPORTS USA (National – U.S., Canada), beIN SPORTS CONNECT (National – U.S., Canada), MSG Networks (Regional – NY/NJ/CT/PA), MSG GO (Regional – NY/NJ/CT/PA), CW South Florida (Local – Miami)

The New York Cosmos, winners of last year’s Fall Season, boosted their attacking options ahead of the second half of the year, bringing back 2016 NASL Golden Ball recipient Juan Arango. The Venezuelan midfielder scored 15 times and had seven assists during the 2016 NASL season.

The Cosmos will look to get off to a better start at home in the Fall Season, facing off against Miami FC. New York lost its home opener to Miami, 3-0, back in April. The Cosmos defeated La Liga side Valencia CF, 2-0, in a friendly last weekend, with goals coming from Eric Calvillo and Emmanuel Ledesma.

Miami FC carries significant momentum into the Fall Season after dominating the league during the Spring campaign. The club boasts the league’s most potent attack, emphasized by Vincenzo Rennella (10 goals) and Stéfano Pinho (eight), who sit at the top of the NASL scoring chart. In 16 Spring Season games, the club also conceded a league-low 11 goals, with goalkeeper Daniel Vega posting a goals against average of 0.69.