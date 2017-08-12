NASL Friday Night: Cosmos vs. FC Edmonton • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

EDMONTON – On Friday night at Clarke Stadiun, the New York Cosmos and FC Edmonton were all square, drawing 1-1.

The visiting Cosmos looked confident from the get-go, controlling the flow of the game and pushing forward with plenty of long-range efforts. Edmonton made use of their home field advantage in the 8th minute, testing New York goalkeeper, Jimmy Maurer, who dove to his right to deny the hosts.

A 14th minute giveaway by Abdoulaye Diakité, however, almost turned into a Cosmos opener. The loose ball was picked up by Pablo Vranjicán, who passed to Javi Márquez. The Spaniard won New York a corner after powering a promising shot from the top of the box.

Edmonton went for goal again in the 25th minute, but Maurer did well to deny Dustin Corea’s left-footed shot from outside the area. Emmanuel Ledesma was a constant presence throughout the half, making New York look especially dangerous.

The midfielder’s right-footed strike in the 40th minute, teed up by Márquez, forced Eddies keeper, Tyson Farago, to punch out for a corner.

The Cosmos edged closer as half time drew near, but the Eddies went ahead right before the break. Daryl Fordyce connected to a Ben Fisk cross, heading in from the edge of the six-yard box in the 45th minute to give Edmonton a 1-0 lead.

New York earned an important set piece in the 56th minute after Ledesma was brought down by Allan Zebie, but the Argentine’s phenomenal free kick was caught by a flying Farago. The Cosmos brought on Eugene Starikov in the 59th minute to liven things up in the attack. Five minutes later, the forward put his left foot to use, blasting on target and making Farago dive to block the effort.

Second half action saw the Cosmos maintain control of the game. New York produced the equalizer in the 66th minute through Ledesma, who drove a bullet from the top of the box inside the near post.

The Argentine’s sixth Cosmos goal not only salvaged a point for New York, but also prolonged the team’s goal-scoring streak – New York have now scored in nine consecutive road games, matching a record they held between May 17 and Sept. 28, 2014.

Márquez and company continued to hound the final third. A controversial call added some drama to the final minutes of the game when the subbed-in, Kobi Moyal, went down in the box, and referee, Alain Ruch, opted to let play continue. The teams remained level after stoppage time, leaving the field with a score of 1-1.

Cosmos Head Coach and Sporting Director, Giovanni Savarese, was pleased with his team’s improvement in the second half.

“We had more mobility. We controlled the ball and were more dangerous going forward,” he said. “I still felt we were not sorted enough, but at the end, a great goal by Ledesma. I thought it was fantastic. Then [there was] a questionable call that maybe could have went our way.”

“We moved the ball a lot faster, we found spaces, countered quicker and that’s why we were able to find the equalizer a lot easier. When Eugene [Starikov] came inside the game, I think he gave us the mobility that we needed as well,” he added.

The Cosmos return to MCU Park to face Indy Eleven on Saturday, August 19 at 7:30 pm.