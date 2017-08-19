NASL Saturday Night: Cosmos vs. Indy Eleven • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

NEW YORK (August 19, 2017) – On Senna Night at MCU Park, the New York Cosmos played to a 3-3 draw against Indy Eleven.

“It was one of our best performances offensively,” said Cosmos Head Coach and Sporting Director, Giovanni Savarese. “We did a lot of good things. I think we still can work in some aspects, in which I think we can capitalize more of the opportunities that we have.”

The Cosmos combined well in midfield at the start of the match and were unlucky to concede in the 10th minute. Don Smart set up Gerardo Torrado, who sent a diagonal from the left flank into the upper 90. The visitors rode off that momentum, and Torrado doubled the lead five minutes later, getting a one-touch finish to a pass from Éamon Zayed.

The final third became Cosmos Country, as the hosts looked for a swift reply. New York had a fantastic chance to come back in the 18th minute, when a rocket by Andrés Flores found the post from inside the box. New York were soon back to defending, as Cosmos goalkeeper, Jimmy Maurer, put a stop to a dangerous 24th minute effort from David Goldsmith, stretching to paw away the ball with a one-handed save.

The Cosmos showed a lot of intent in the 18-yard box, and it payed off. Dejan Jaković brought one back for New York, connecting to a Flores cross in the 29th minute to head the ball in for his first goal of the season.

A very open first half came to an end, but not before another outstanding save from Maurer. The Cosmos keeper blocked Smart’s shot from distance in the 40th minute to keep the score at 1-2.

Emmanuel Ledesma kicked off the next 45’ earning a corner kick with his near post effort one minute into the second half. Pablo Vranjicán went on a solo run down the left in the 47th minute, powering a shot against the side netting. Darrius Barnes did well to keep Indy at bay two minutes later, deflecting a powerful effort.

A right-footed shot by Flores shook the crossbar before Vranjicán made the teams level, getting a close-range finish in the 50th minute for his third goal in nine games. Zayed restored the visitors’ lead in the 53rd, finding space to shoot from the top of the penalty area.

New York were eager to get back on the scoreboard, continuing to pressure the Boys in Blue. Mulligan found Márquez in the box, resulting in a 59th minute header by the Spaniard.Five minutes later, Jaković headed just wide of the near post. The subbed-in, Lucky Mkosana saw his 65th minute shot blocked at the near post.

Flores and Ledesma continued to create chances for the hosts. New York were incredibly close to an equalizer when Mulligan cut back to Flores, whose diving header in the 76th minute was saved by Indy keeper, Jon Busch.

Eugene Starikov came off the bench in the 72nd to add some more fire to the Cosmos attack, combining well with his teammates in the 18-yard box. The 84th minute leveled the game once again, as the subbed-in, Juan Guerra got a header to Ledesma’s cross. Flores kept up the danger, nearly putting New York ahead with an 88th minute laser that flew just wide of target.

Stoppage time saw more heroics from Maurer, who went low to save Don Smart’s right-footed blast. At the other end, Márquez set up Flores with a great opportunity, but his attempt found the woodwork as the game drew to a close.

Dejan Jaković was named Emirates Man of the Match, as the Cosmos drew 3-3, ending the night with a hard-fought point in front of over 6,100 fans at MCU Park.

Savarese pointed out the positives for New York, but also acknowledged there is work to be done.

“It was a very good match, I think. The team constantly showed the desire to come back into the match; that’s the positive part about today. I just think that defensively, it could have been a little bit better,” he said.

The Cosmos hit the road to face North Carolina FC on Saturday, August 26 at 7:30 pm. The team returns to MCU Park to take on Jacksonville Armada FC on Sunday, September 3 at 7:30 pm.