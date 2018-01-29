The Nation: Interview With Residente • Latino Sports

New York, NY – The more things change, the more we need to invest in quality journalism.

One way to obtain the truth is through access and fact-checking. Those who are in position to shut down the media will eventually become the media. Regardless of the outlet you support, how valid would their publications be if they’re denied access? Just as important… how accurate would the information you receive if it’s not contested or even fact-checked?

One publication I’ve always respected and appreciated for their no-nonsense approach of journalism is the The Nation. So what is The Nation? Here it is and I quote…

Founded by abolitionists in 1865, The Nation has chronicled the breadth and depth of American political and cultural life from the debut of the telegraph to the rise of Twitter, serving as a critical, independent voice in American journalism and a platform for investigative reporting and spirited debate on issues of import to the progressive community.

Through changing times and fashions, The Nation and TheNation.com offer consistently informed and inspired reporting and analysis of breaking news, politics, social issues and the arts-never faltering in our editorial commitment to what Nation Publisher Emeritus Victor Navasky has called “a dissenting, independent, trouble-making, idea-launching journal of critical opinion.”

Celebrated Puerto Rican hip hop artist Residente has never shied away from using his stage as a political platform. In an explosive new interview with The Nation, the unrivaled international celebrity rips the United States for its colonialist treatment of Puerto Rico — discussing austerity, liberation, immigration, his politicization, and the US response to Hurricane Maria. With that said, here’s some quotes from his interview…