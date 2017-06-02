National Donut Day With The Harlem Globetrotters • Latino Sports

Credit: KEF Media

Flushing, NY – Donuts, I love. Donuts, I eat. Without a clue in the world, today is National Donut Day. Must there a day for everything? Growing up, the only days I remembered were my Birthday, Christmas, and Mother’s Day.

With that said, the Mets lead the Pittsburgh Pirates 2-1 in the fourth inning. While I’m following the action here at Citi Field, here’s a press release for your viewing eyes…

Two things continue to dazzle Americans: the Harlem Globetrotters and Entenmann’s Donuts! In fact, we gobble up about 10 billion donuts every year! Now, the two fan favorites collide on America’s biggest stage!

The first Friday of every June is National Donut Day, a day started by The Salvation Army during the Great Depression.

Entenmann’s celebrated Donut Day this year by taking over Times Square on National Donut Day to not only hand out delicious donuts, but to raise money for Feeding America. It’s the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization, a powerful network of 200 food banks across the country, working hard to service the estimated 42 million Americans struggling with hunger every day.

The World Famous Harlem Globetrotters were also on-hand to dazzle consumers with their skills and share in the excitement that is National Donut Day.