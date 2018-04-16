Nationals Rally Late, Amazins' Stung In Defeat • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – For seven innings, the New York Mets dominated the game and lead 6-1. After giving up a first inning homerun to Nationals superstar Bryce Harper in the first inning, Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom pitched a masterful game as he struckout 12 batters.

All was well for the Amazins’ and their Citi Field faithful until the eighth inning arrived and the Nats’ sparked a phenomenal comback in which they scored six runs on five hits to take a 7-6 following their unlikely rally. After New York failed to level the game in the bottom of the eighth inning, Nats’ Howie Kendrick blasted his second home run of the season to give his team an 8-6 advantage. Rather than win the game and earn a 13-2 record, the Mets were forced to settle with a loss and a bittersweet 12-3 record.

For New York, this was their first division loss of the season. With baseball being the long season that it is, games like tonight are bound to take place. In layman terms, Mets pitching and defense collasped while their bats froze and was unable to thaw out a comeback win. With this being the first game of a gloomy Monday, I’m signing off.

Good Night, Good Morning, Be Amazin’!

Game Summary: Monday, April 16, 2018