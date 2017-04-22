Against Nats, Jacob Needs A deCision • Latino Sports

Credit: George Napolitano/Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – Losers of six of their last seven games, the New York Mets (8-9), are in need of a win. On Friday night, the Amazins lost 3-4 to their National League East rivals, the Washington Nationals (11-5) in 11 innings of baseball. The only thing positive about last night’s game is that it was team’s 17th game of the season.

For a team second in the majors with 27 home runs, the Mets lack power when it’s needed most. While the long ball is fun and exciting to watch because with one crack of a bat, spectators will witness the ball’s trajectory taking leaving the diamond, it’s not as consistent as solid pitching and small ball. If the Mets have any chance of winning on Saturday, then the decision has to go to their RHP Jacob deGrom.

With a 1.89 ERA, deGrom has yet to earn a decision in his three starts of the 2017 season of Major League Baseball. In his previous start against the Miami Marlins on April 15, deGrom pitched seven strong innings with 13 strikeouts in which he allowed two runs on four hits. For the season, deGrom has 22 strikeouts.

As beautiful as baseball is of a sport, it’s also a cruel one as it demonstrates it’s brutality towards players putting up deGrom’s numbers. If deGrom had a 3-0 or 2-1 record at this stage in the early going, many would be saying that he should be a starter in their year’s All-Star game or an early candidate for the Cy Young ward.

In order for deGrom to register his first win of the season, the offense needs to wake up, smell the sofrito and start producing hits & runs. Nothing ever coming easy for the Amazins, they’re going to have to go it against a pitcher who is 8-1 in 13 career starts against them. His name is Gio Gonzalez and with an career ERA of 1.64 against New York, deGrom is going to need all the offensive help he can get. Can the Amazins do it?

Tune in today… same Mets-time, same Mets-channel!