Nats Rookie Multi RBI Not Enough In Loss To Mets • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Flushing, NY- Mets manager Terry Collins utilized his bullpen in the ninth inning at Citi Field on Friday night as if his his team was fighting the Washington Nationals in a late September pennant race for first place. It came down to his closer Jeurys Familia recording the final out and save in the Mets 7-6 win.

The Mets win was more for pride, the manager with his future uncertain for next season, used Familia to get the one-out save by fanning Nationals rookie Victor Robles who gave his team a lead in the fifth inning with a two-run triple.

And this was the type of game that was expected for the Mets and Nationals, though it was supposed to have an impact in the standings. Instead a season of futility and injuries put the Mets down for the count while the Nationals head to another postseason after winning their first NL East title in the last four years.

Collins alluded to Familia being the closer. Two years ago, the righthander was a primary reason why the Mets advanced to the World Series and it was Familia coming out of the pen and closing the door. The opportunity to close this one came because AJ Ramos, who had the closer role when Familia was on the disabled list, could not get the final out.

Travis d’Arnaud had his second multi-home run game of his career and finished the evening with four RBI. The second home run to left-center field gave the Mets a lead they would not relinquish.

Said Collins about d’Arnaud, who has been splitting his caching time with Kevin Plawecki as both look for a starting role next year, “Tonight was a perfect example. Guys playing for starting jobs. No matter what the record says it’s playing the game right.”

The Mets need to go 4-5 in their last nine games to achieve 70 wins. With two more games against the Nationals, New York is 66-87 and headed to have their worst season since 2003 when they finished 66-95.

The Nationals with the loss are five games behind the Dodgers for home field advantage in the post season with nine games remaining among four teams in the National League headed to the playoffs.

Robles, the Nationals number one prospect from Santo Domingo, DR said about his multi-RBI game, “Opportunity to showcase my skills and do the best of my ability.”