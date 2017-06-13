The NBA Finals Are Over, Back To Baseball! • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

New York, NY – Now that the NBA Finals are over, let’s get back to the main franchise summer sport, Baseball. With a little over one-third of the season now on the books what do we have here in New York?

The New York Yankees are in first place in the American League East with a 3.5 lead, followed by the Boston Red Sox. This could be the year that the Yankees will go beyond the first round playoff’s. Judging by the stats, the old rivalry between these two teams will continue to grow in intensity as these are the two teams to watch going into the rest of are in second place with the season.

Across town, our NY Mets are in second place by 8.5 games behind the Washington Nationals. The Mets are not out of any possible playoff contention as they have the talent at all key areas to move up in the standings.

The fact that they are in second place with all the injuries that the team has suffered is a good sign for gives mucho hope to their loyal fans. What do you think?