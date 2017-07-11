The New Kid On The Block Wins Home Run Derby • Latino Sports

Credit: Daniel Budasoff/Latino Sports

Miami, FL – It was more than a homerun derby, it was a show of brute power and force. The homeruns hit in this year’s homerun derby were monster shots that broke records.

Everyone that was present yesterday at this year’s All Star Home Run Derby will never forget what they witnessed. The name of Aaron Judge will be emblazoned in their minds for years to come. Many had heard of this young rookie that had already broken a Yankee record by hitting his 30th homerun in mid season a record that was set by the legendary, Joe DiMaggio who smashed 29 homeruns in his rookie season, but in 132 games.

Giancarlo Stanton, Cody Bellinger, Justin Bour, Aaron Judge, Miguel Sano, Mike Moustakas, Gary Sanchez, and Charlie Blackmon were the players selected to this years home run derby and they each made their rounds interesting.

The single elimination contest takes place with two players facing each other, one from each league. Each batter gets four minutes per round to hit as many homeruns as possible. According to the rules, thirty seconds of bonus time could be added if the players hits two homeruns that travel more than 440 feet.

Just about every player had their extra 30 seconds, as they were all power hitters with each homerun dazzling the sell out Marlins Stadium crowd. Every player gave it all they had in the first round and all the players that faced each other only lost to by one homerun, making the competition quite competitive.

All the matchups were exciting, but just watching the power shots of a Gary Sanchez, Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge were worth the price of admittance. Some of the homeruns hit by these individuals were literally monster shots. Aaron broke any previous record set with a 513-foot blast.

Aaron not only put on a power hitting show, but he won the Home Run Batting title that was as he expressed, “a dream come true.”