New Look Mets Take Care of Marlins • Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – With Curtis Granderson and Rene Rivera the two latest Mets gone elsewhere in a late season purge the New York Mets looking at next year had a different look at Citi Field Saturday night. There was a tie of a franchise record five double plays and Rafael Montero had his best outing on the mound in two years at home.

It was good news for a change and that certainly is a change of pace for the Mets. They snapped a five-game losing streak and Montero had the benefit of his infield getting double play balls on the ground in four straight innings in a 5-1 win over the Miami Marlins.

Montero used a consistent fastball and a sharp slider. And for the second consecutive night Mets pitchers kept Major League leading home run hitter Giancarlo Stanton from hitting the ball out of the yard

This was possibly the first indication of manager Terry Collins getting a look at who will get consideration for roster spots next season. Collins may or may not return as manager which has been widely rumored, but the Mets need to restructure and some of that phase was seen from Montero to catcher Kevin Plawecki.

“He kept the ball in the zone,” said Collins about Montero. “Used the slider. Bases on balls killed him up here, not tonight.” Montero tossed 7.0 innings and allowed one run, earned, getting his second win of the season. He struck out five and walked three and over his last two starts the righthander has allowed three earned runs in 12.0 innings with 11 strikeouts and five walks.

It was his second straight quality start coming off 6.0 innings and a no-decision in a Mets loss to the Yankees last week in the Bronx. Montero was able to get the outs on two strikes and challenged hitters that kept his pitch count down

“I’m really happy I was able to do another good job,” said Montero through an interpreter.

“I think my sinker was working really well tonight. I was able to get a lot of double plays. The sinker getting the ball on the ground helped me keep the pitch count down.”

Montero finished with 91 pitches. As to how these last two starts will help him during this Mets rebuilding process, he said, “Think we have to keep it working.”

That plan for next season has started for the Mets. During that seven-run sixth inning, Wilmer Flores and Plawecki, called up from Triple-A Las Vegas with the departure of Rivera, hit two-run homers. And Asdrubal Cabrera who vouched for a trade and seems to be a survivor of a purge had a hit and drove in a run.

“He knows this is his opportunity,” said Collins, referring to Plawecki and his first home run of the season. He will get more playing time and be under the spotlight as the backup catcher with a chance to become a regular next season at Citi Field.

“I felt good, almost felt like my first at bats in the big leagues again,” Plawecki said. “Night like tonight is nice to see with all the hard work that paid off. Just happy to get back here and get a win.” Plawecki got his second home run of his career ar Citi Field with the other coming May 16, 2015 against the Brewers.

The rookie, Dominic Smith, already penciled in to start at first base next season hit his second home run of the season and first of his career at Citi Field in the seventh inning. A solo shot that widened the gap for the Mets.

It was that type of evening for the Mets. The future and rebuilding started with a win and Cabrera as of now is still the lone veteran along with Jose Reyes in the clubhouse. The series finale Sunday afternoon will continue to tell what is ahead with 39 games left to play in a season that did not go as expected.