New York Is Blue As Red Bulls Fall To NYCFC • Latino Sports

Credit: Daniel Budasoff/Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – Dome made two changes to his lineup for his first Hudson River Derby.

Maxime Chanot and Rodney Wallace both returned to the XI for this 11th MLS meeting with City’s local rivals. In the two 4-0 defeats earlier this season, Red Bulls seized the initiative with the early goal but there was no chance of it this time around, with City flying out of the blocks, determined not to allow a repeat.

In fact, it was Torrent’s men who looked the more dangerous side throughout an attritional first period, creating some sweeping moves where just the last pass was missing. Jesus Medina went closest to giving NYCFC the lead early on with a deflected effort that sent Luis Robles scrambling across his goal, but it flashed just past the post.

That was about the sum total of meaningful penalty box action in the first period, until the final two minutes when both sides had good opportunities. First, Red Bulls were denied by a diving Sean Johnson save before NYC broke and Maxime Chanot was inches away from marking his return with a goal, but his stabbed volley just missed the target.

0-0 was how it stayed until the half but Medina set about changing that on 56’ when he let rip from 25 yards with a knuckle shot which only flew a foot over the crossbar. A minute later, Ronald Matarrita was introduced from the bench in place of Ismael Tajouri-Shradi for his first appearance since the end of May and he nearly made an instant impact with a shot which Robles had to move quickly to get his body behind.

Red Bulls forced chances of their own in their first dominant spell of the match between 70’ and 80’, with Johnson making a couple of excellent saves, including a solid one at his near post from Bradley Wright-Phillips. Just when it looked as though the spoils might be shared, Jonathan Lewis was introduced late on to try and spark a late winner and that’s just what he did, within minutes of his entry.

Lewis ran down Tyler Adams deep in Red Bulls’ territory and pickpocketed him, leaving him through on goal where he unselfishly squared for Moralez who tapped into the empty net.

New York is Blue.