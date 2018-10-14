New York Coffee Festival: Four Years Strong [Photos] • Latino Sports

New York, NY – Whether I’m covering a game, at a meeting, or on a date, a cup of coffee is present. Coffee is the one ally that has always been at my side. Good times, bad times, that sweet and bitter drink has never abandoned me. Yep, I take my coffee seriously.

With that said, 12 seconds into the game and the New York Jets have already jumped to a 7-0 lead thanks to a 17-yard touchdown interception return by Jets CB Morris Claiborne.

About the New York Coffee Festival

The New York Coffee Festival is New York’s flagship coffee event, celebrating the burgeoning specialty coffee scene in this great city. With exceptional coffee, as well as food, cocktails, live music and art on offer, it’s an unmissable event for coffee lovers of all levels.

The New York Coffee Festival is a celebration of community and culture.Whether you’re a beginner, coffee aficionado, self-confessed coffee geek, or key industry stakeholder, we’re curating an immersive programme just for you.

Taste your way through the vibrant New York coffee scene with hundreds of exciting coffees to sample. Boost your coffee knowledge in workshops, be a part of interactive demos and meet the top US artisans and baristas one-to-one. To top it all off, enjoy delicious street food, coffee cocktails, live music and coffee-inspired art.

With 100% of our profits being donated to Project Waterfall, partnering with NYC-based charity: water to deliver life-changing water projects in coffee-growing regions. Since 2011, Project Waterfall has raised over $1.4 million, bringing clean water to more than 25,000 people across seven countries. Find out more about Project Waterfall at projectwaterfall.org and at charitywater.org.