New York Cosmos 2017 NASL Schedule • Latino Sports

New York Cosmos 2017 NASL Schedule

NEW YORK – On Monday, the North American Soccer League (NASL) and the New York Cosmos today announced their 2017 Season schedule. The Cosmos’ 2017 home opener will take place at MCU Park in Brooklyn on Saturday, April 1 at 7:00 pm against Miami FC.

Season tickets are on-sale now.

The league’s split-season schedule will feature a 16-game Spring Season and a 16-game Fall Season. Within each season, the Cosmos will play each of its seven opponents home and away, plus two additional matchups. The Spring Season Champion and Fall Season Champion will each earn a spot – and semifinal hosting rights – in The Championship, the league’s four-club postseason tournament.

The remaining two postseason spots will go to the two clubs that collect the most combined points over the course of the overall 32-game competition (Spring and Fall Seasons).

The New York Cosmos are reigning champions of the NASL, having won their second consecutive NASL Championship and eighth overall last November, with a 4-2 win on penalties over Indy Eleven in The Championship Final.

To view the full schedule, visit nycosmos.com/schedule.

