New York Cosmos Earn Tough Road Win • Latino Sports

SAN FRANCISCO, Ca – On Saturday night, the New York Cosmos came away with a 1-0 win against the San Francisco Deltas at Kezar Stadium in the first game ever between the two teams, giving the Deltas their first loss of the season.

In the early stages of the match, both teams seemed to have trouble finding their footing. Tension escalated and tempers flared after multiple fouls from the hosts and the visitors. However, Referee, Timothy Ford, did well to keep things from getting out of hand.

The Cosmos threatened inside the box in the 20th minute when defender, Darrius Barnes’ header off a headed pass from defender, Dejan Jaković, was blocked. Their best chance of the half came through midfielder, Emmanuel Ledesma, who made his Cosmos debut.

His cross into the box forced Peiser to punch clear. The follow-up from midfielder, Javi Márquez, was also blocked by the Deltas keeper. Neither team made use of their set pieces, remaining scoreless at the break.

The Cosmos started strong in the second half, with Márquez sending a low shot rolling dangerously close by the near post, followed by a promising long range effort. The home team, however, soon regained the initiative.

San Francisco produced their best play in the 63rd minute through forward, Tommy Heinemann. Then defender, Reiner Ferrera, was denied by Maurer from long range. Finally, Heinemann bent a right-footed shot dangerously near the far post.

New York opened the score in the 69th minute against the run of play through Ledesma, who curled a slow, left-footed shot over an unsuspecting Peiser from the top of the box. The midfielder’s first goal for the Cosmos turned out to be the game winner.

The Deltas gave Maurer some work to do, but couldn’t find the equalizer. Efforts from midfielder, Kyle Bekker, and midfielder, Cristian Portilla, couldn’t shake the Cosmos keeper.

New York nearly doubled their lead in the 81st minute through Márquez, who forced Peiser into a save with a superb volley from the top of the box. San Francisco tried some late counters, but luck was not on their side. A last minute effort from winger, Pablo Dyego, rolled wide of the post.

Although the Cosmos remain undefeated on the road, Head Coach, Giovanni Savarese, acknowledges that there is still a lot of work to be done.

“It was a very difficult match,” said Savarese. “We can still do better. We’re on the right track. What prevailed today was the [team’s] unity.” “Ledesma showed a lot of quality and composure. He saw the open space behind the keeper and scored,” he added.

The result puts the Cosmos in a three-way tie for second in the 2017 NASL Spring Season standings. New York face Jacksonville Armada FC on Saturday, May 6 at 7:00pm at Hodges Stadium. The Cosmos will return to MCU Park on Saturday, May 13 at 7:00pm, as they host Puerto Rico FC. Tickets are on sale now, for more information click here.