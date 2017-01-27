New York Cosmos: Jimmy Maurer Returns • Latino Sports

Photo Credit: New York Cosmos

NEW YORK – On Friday and much to the delight of the 5 Points supporters group, the New York Cosmos announced today the return of goalkeeper Jimmy Maurer. As per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Our defense showed once again last season that they are the foundation of our success. Maurer played an important role in achieving our triumph last year,” said Cosmos Head Coach and Sporting Director Giovanni Savarese. “We are very happy to have him back,” he added.

Jimmy Maurer, 28, signed to the Cosmos in 2013 and became the starting goalkeeper in 2014 being named in the NASL’s Best XI later that year. Prior to his arrival, Maurer played with Universidad de Concepción in the Chilean Primera Division.

A former star at the University of South Carolina, Maurer started all 78 games of his four-year collegiate career with the Gamecocks, recording the second-most shutouts in school history (28).

Maurer commented: “My family and I are happy to remain here in New York with the team. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed playing for this club and our fans and I’m glad that we are able to continue doing so”.

About the Cosmos

The New York Cosmos are reigning champions of the NASL, having won their second consecutive NASL Championship and eighth overall on Nov. 13, 2016, with a 4-2 win on penalties over the Indy Eleven in The Championship Final.

The Cosmos began play in 1971, spending 14 seasons in the NASL, winning five league championships. During this time, the club brought some of the biggest names in world soccer to the USA including Pelé, Franz Beckenbauer, Giorgio Chinaglia and Carlos Alberto.

The Cosmos returned to NASL competition on Aug. 3, 2013, winning the championship in their first season back in the league. Raúl and Marcos Senna, legends at famed Spanish sides Real Madrid and Villarreal CF, each suited up in Cosmos colors for modern era championship runs, adding their names to the impressive list of global soccer stars who played with the club.