New York Jets To Honor West New York School • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Trenton, NJ – The New Jersey Department of Agriculture along with New York Jets kicker Chandler Catanzaro will visit West New York School #2 in West New York on Friday, June 2, to honor the school as one of the “Division Champions” for the New Jersey Department of Agriculture’s Jets PLAY 60 “Eat Right, Move More” program.

Catanzaro will visit the school for a fun and educational program and present the school with a $5,000 grant to improve school food service and physical education programs, made possible by the Jets and the American Dairy Association North East.

The Jets PLAY 60 “Eat Right, Move More” program, a partnership between the Jets, the Department of Agriculture, and the American Dairy Association North East, encourages New Jersey school children to take advantage of healthy foods in their school cafeterias and become more active.

About the New York Jets

As a professional football team that plays in New Jersey, the Jets take great pride in a long-standing, year-round commitment to our community. Programs funded by the New York Jets Foundation look to positively influence the lives of young men and women in the tri-state area by promoting fitness, supporting youth football and preventing bullying, particularly in disadvantaged communities.