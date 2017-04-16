Amazins Need A Little Bit Of Small Ball • Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – Any Mets fan who made the trip down to Philadelphia last week was rewarded as the Mets swept the three-game series from the Phillies. The standout game was last Tuesday night when the Mets hit seven homers with three of them being supplied by Yoenis Cespedes in a 14-4 drubbing of the Phils.

The downside of the Mets being homer happy is that it leads it preponderance of strikeouts and a failure to move runners around the bases. Mets general manager Sandy Alderson is fond of repeating the humorous baseball axiom, “Chicks dig the long ball!”

Yes, but World Series champions know how to get a runner in from third base with less than two out. In layman terms, the Mets need to play small ball.

Mets manager Terry Collins made a humorous quip in Philadelphia about wanting to send out the FBI to find the real Jose Reyes. Granted, Collins was a bit frustrated for Jose’s minuscule batting average but he knows that it’s a long season and one shouldn’t panic over a bad short stretch particularly in early April.

The same advice about patience should be extended to Yankees fans with respect to young first baseman Greg Bird whose batting average was lower than that of most pitchers in the first two weeks of the season. Bird missed all of last year recovering from surgery to repair torn muscles in his right shoulder so some rust has to be expected.

The Mets will get a boost Thursday when Jeurys Familia returns to the team after completing his 15-game suspension for his involvement in a domestic dispute last fall.

Someone is going to have to explain to me why the Mets always seem to come up a day late and a dollar short against the Miami Marlins.

Mets outfielder Jay Bruce grew up in Beaumont, Texas and is well aware of the music celebrities who came from his hometown. When I mentioned that JP Richardson, better known as the Big Bopper of “Chantilly Lace” fame and who died in the plane crash that also took the lives of Buddy Holly and Ritchie Valens, hailed from Beaumont, Bruce quickly replied, “Don’t forget about Janis Joplin.”

Major League Baseball surprisingly did not put a lot of promotion into the 70th anniversary of Jackie Robinson’s debut that finally integrated the national pastime. My guess is that they kept it low-key because they will want to make a big celebration in five years.

Last year baseball historian and author Danny Peary wrote a book, “Jackie Robinson In Quotes” (Page Street Books), that is a literal oral history of his life as it captures the thoughts of many who came into contact with Jackie. It’s certainly worth picking up.