New York Red Bulls Limited Edition Supporters Can • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

And now a word from the New York Red Bulls…

Today, a limited edition Red Bull® RBNY Supporters Can hits shelves across the New York Tri-State Area in celebration of the passionate New York Red Bulls fans who bring their energy to every match. The new can features the illustrated faces of six die-hard Red Bulls supporters.

“Our supporters embody the lifeblood of our club,” said Marc de Grandpre, General Manager, New York Red Bulls. “We are extremely proud that they will represent us on the special Red Bull Supporter Cans that will be available throughout the Tri-State area.”

In further celebration of the limited edition can, fans are also able to participate in a scarf design competition*. Fans can go to redbull.com/supporters to create their own scarf with options to choose color, logo, text and layout.

The winning scarf design will be created and distributed to fans at the annual Supporters Day match and last game of the season on October 28th against Orlando City. The winner will also receive the ultimate soccer experience with three friends, including manager’s box seats, access to the player tunnel for warm ups, and New York Red Bulls gift bags.

Red Bull is also releasing two videos to celebrate the can release and the passionate RBNY fans. The first follows Red Bulls players Vincent Bezecourt, Florian Valot, Hassan Ndam, Ben Mines and RBNY eMLS player Mike Labelle and as they orchestrate game-day surprises for all six fans whose faces are featured on the can.

The second clip features players Sean Davis, Derrick Etienne Jr, Marc Rzatkowski, Tim Parker, Labelle, and internet celebrities Soccergrlprobs as they pull off impressive soccer trick shot challenges with real Red Bulls fans.

The limited edition can, sold as a single 12 fl oz Red Bull Energy Drink, will be available across the Tri-State Area which includes parts of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut starting August 20 while supplies last.