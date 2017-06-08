The New York Yankees Official Digital Camera • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – While writing about sports was never my dream, I’m always grateful for the opportunities that has come my way. Writing about the games I cover is a dream millions, maybe billions, of sports fans worldwide dream about.

Stepping into the field at Yankee Stadium never gets old. Hold that thought, Yankees C Gary Sanchez just hit his second home run of the game off a 1-0 pitch. Following Sanchez’s two-run homer, the Pinstripes lead 6-1 in the fifth inning.

Here’s a penny for my thought…

Walking on dirt, the smell of grass,

marveling the view from the field,

moments before the ballgame.

Only thing different is whether or not the game is actually postponed. Regardless of the sporting and nonsporting event I’m covering, interviewing an athlete or a coach is the last thing on my mind. As much as I enjoy my conversations with them, it’s exactly that, a conversation. Any form of interview is usually non-game related and hopefully interesting.

What appeals to me in any game coverage are inanimate objects I can pinpoint at any time. Yesterday, hours before the Yanks, behind CC Sabathia’s dominating pitching performance clubbed the Red Sox 8-0, something caught my eye.

Not only was it beautiful, it made total sense. Right behind the catchers mound was the team’s official digial camera lying beside the Yankees trademark emblem. In case you’re wondering, since 2000, Canon U.S.A., Inc. has been a sponsor of the Bronx Bombers.

As reported on Canon’s website, “In 2004, Canon increased its exposure at Yankee Stadium with a sign on the left outfield wall, further enhancing its brand presence for millions of fans. In addition, Canon continues to receive exposure on rotating signage behind home plate during each game and hosts a promotional night each year at Yankee Stadium. Canon’s sponsorship also includes the designation as “Official Digital Camera, Copier, SLR Camera and Printer of the New York Yankees.”

As I stared at the camera and powerful 400mm lens, I could only image the games and moments it captured. With no other alternative, I took a couple of photos. With that said, the Yanks still lead Boston 6-1 in the bottom of the sixth inning. Let’s go Yankees!