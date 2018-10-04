Next Stop, Boston For AL Division Series Showdown • Latino Sports

Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – All they had to do was get a few innings from Luis Severino, grab the early lead and let the bullpen take over. The Yankees saw everything go to plan Wednesday night in the Bronx and advanced to the American League Division Series with a 7-2 win over the Oakland Athletics in the AL Wild Card game.

So for the second consecutive year, the Yankees advanced to the ALDS by winning the wild card game. Last year, also at Yankee Stadium, they advanced to the ALDS with a win over the Minnesota Twins where they defeated the Cleveland Indians and advanced to the American League Championship Series.

The Yankees improved to 2-1 in Wild Card games joining the San Francisco Giants teams of 2014 and 2016. They are the lone clubs to win multiple Wild Card games and the first to win or go home game two straight years.

For Oakland it was the end of a successful season and turned it around after two straight losing years. But this was a disappointment as Oakland batters recorded only two hits over their first seven innings.

Severino, with 4.01 innings, walked four and struck out seven. He took a no decision in his fifth career postseason start. And it was Dellin Betances who retired all six A’s and earned the win.

With the Yankees holding a 2-0 lead, off the two-run homer from Aaron Judge in the first inning, Betances was able to keep Oakland from scoring and possibly taking the lead. He struck out AL home run leader Kris Davis with two on with a nasty cutter in the fifth inning.

“It’s frustrating,” manager Bob Mevin said about the loss. “They got off to a good start with the home run they added on. Give them credit they pitched really well.We get first and second and nobody out. Betances gets out of it.”

The other home run was hit by Giancarlo Stanton leading off the eighth inning in his first postseason game.

Melvin added, “Certainly when they score first in their ballpark it gives them all the momentum. We didn’t take them out of it early. It’s loud Yankee Stadium and sometimes its difficult to overcome Yankee Stadium.”

Opposing the Red Sox in the league division series that begins Friday night up at Fenway Park will bring back memories of that 2004 ALCS. All of these Yankees, with the exception of manager Aaron Boone, who was a player at the time, were youngsters and can hardly remember how that series ended.

Then the Yankees held a 3-0 advantage and had an epic collapse as the Red Sox won four straight and advanced to the World Series.

But for the Yankees, an organization that last won the World Series in 2009, this is for all the marbles because a return to the World Series will mean defeating a Red Sox team that finished with 108 wins and the best record in baseball.

There is also that rivalry of the Yankees and Red Sox which adds to the drams of postseason baseball in October.

“I mean we know who the next opponent was and we know this is a one game thing ,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “And so you’re confident you can get it done but at the end of the day it’s still a win-or-go home,one game. So you just prepare as best you can and pour everything into this one and now we’ll obviously so focus on the Red Sox.”

Boone got this one right and the pitching worked to plan. Severino did his job and Betances was perfect out of the bullpen. Getting out of that fifth inning jam may have been his best pitch of the seasonI

“I’ve been waiting for this moment a long time,” Betances said. ” Last year I was a cheerleader, cheer leading my guys and thank God this year I was able to be a part of it. ”

Said Severino about Betances: “It was great. Dellin, he’s nasty. I got two runners on base. You know, strikeout. A fly ball. It was amazing. Go four or five good innings and after that the bullpen is going to do their job. And when I went into the first inning that was the mindset. I went there and get my job done.”

Severino could get the start in game two up in Boston. If not, the right-hander will get the ball in game three Monday night night when the best-of-five series returns to Yankee Stadium, or Game four Tuesday evening of the ALCS if necessary.

“I think at the time I didn’t even have TV,” Severino said about the last time the Yankees met the Red Sox in the postseason. “I’m not even sure. But think I’ve been shown the highlights. It will be fun. Really fun.”

Fourteen years later, Luis Severino won’t be a spectator. He will be a part of this Yankees run to another World Series. They have the momentum going into Friday night up in Boston.

Comment: [email protected]