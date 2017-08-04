Neymar's Arrival To Paris Saint-Germain [Photos] • Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – After three innings of Friday night baseball at Citi Field, Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom has thrown 81 pitches. Offensively, he has a single as well as his first-career MLB stolen base. For the time being, the Mets trail the Dodgers by a score of 2-0.

Switching sports for a moment, I want to the Neymar’s new soccer club, Paris Saint-Germain, for sending me photos of his arrival to Paris. As a bonus, the French club generously sent me photos of his day with the Media, wearing number 10 jersey on the pitch at the Parc des Princes stadium for the first time, and greeting his fans in the streets.

With that said, enjoy Neymar’s first day with his new club…