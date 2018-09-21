NFL 8th Annual Hispanic Heritage Leadership Awards • Latino Sports

Image Credit: New York Jets

NEW YORK – The National Football League and its teams will celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with a series of special events during Hispanic Heritage Month.

The NFL, Hispanic Heritage Foundation (HHF) and Nationwide, official sponsor of the NFL, have partnered for the eighth annual NFL Hispanic Heritage Leadership Awards. The awards recognize the contributions of Hispanic leaders in each NFL market.

Each award recipient will be recognized at a game or event hosted by their local NFL team. With support from Nationwide, each recipient will select an organization of their choice that serves the local Hispanic community to receive a $2,000 donation.

Now in its second year, Nationwide’s support of the Hispanic Heritage Leadership Awards continues to demonstrate the company’s commitment to the Hispanic community. In addition to Nationwide’s partnership with the Hispanic Heritage Foundation, the Columbus-based insurance and financial services company also has partnerships with Latina Style, the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, the Association of Latino Professionals For America, and Prospanica.

The sponsorship of the Hispanic Heritage Leadership Awards aligns with Nationwide’s goal of partnering with organizations that share the company’s values of improving the lives of others and giving back to the community.

“We are excited to once again partner with the Hispanic Heritage Foundation and Nationwide to celebrate individuals who are making a difference in their local communities,” said Marissa Fernandez, NFL Vice President of Marketing Strategy & Fan Development.

“We appreciate the time and dedication each leader has devoted to making an impact, and we are happy to contribute donations to a non-profit organization of each winner’s choosing, to enable continued goodwill and positive community impact.”

“We are thrilled to partner with the NFL and Nationwide to honor Hispanic leaders who are making an impact on communities all over America,” said Jose Antonio Tijerino, President and CEO of Hispanic Heritage Foundation. “It is important to highlight their leadership not only in the traditional Latino regions, but in recent-growing areas as well. Together with the NFL and Nationwide, we made sure that beyond the recognition there is an investment in local nonprofits. There is no better way to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month than to make a difference in the Latino community year-round.”

“Nationwide is excited to continue to partner with the Hispanic Heritage Foundation and the National Football League to once again present this year’s Hispanic Heritage Leadership Awards,” said Jennifer MacKenzie, Senior Vice-President of Marketing at Nationwide. “Nationwide takes pride in providing resources, support and service to Hispanic consumers and business owners across the country. We look forward to celebrating the charitable efforts of Hispanic leaders in all 32 NFL markets during Hispanic Heritage Month.”

The theme of the NFL’s Hispanic Heritage Month campaign is “Feel the Orgullo.” In Spanish, the word “orgullo” means pride. Latino players, fans, and coaches have a strong sense of pride not only in their culture but in their team and the NFL. During Hispanic Heritage Month, the NFL and its 32 teams amplify the rich history, heritage and tradition of Latinos, and honor the positive impact they have had on the game and country.

Throughout Hispanic Heritage Month, fans can visit www.NFL.com/HispanicHeritage for a look at the personal stories of Hispanic players, past and present, who have left a lasting legacy on the NFL. NFL teams will enhance the celebration with local efforts throughout the month including local community outreach in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month.