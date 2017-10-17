NFL Commissioner Comments From NFL Fall Meeting • Latino Sports

Photo Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

New York, NY – Hours before the New York Yankees rallied to defeat the Houston Astros by a 6-4 score in Game 4 of the ALCS at Yankee Stadium, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell made these comments…

Goodell: Today’s discussion with our players was very productive and very important. It reflected our commitment to work together with our players on the issues of social justice.

Our players are men of great character, they have a very deep understanding and tremendous knowledge of the issues that are going on in all of our communities. Their commitment to addressing these issues is really admirable and something that our owners looked at and said, ‘we want to help support you and those are issues that affect us. They are our issues also, and we’d like to do it together.’

The players were very clear about how they felt about these issues and how deeply they felt about these issues in our communities.

Finally, the players and the owners came to an agreement that these aren’t really issues that are players issues or owner issues or community issues – but they are issues that affect all of us in our communities. And with our commitment, they wanted to work together to try and address these issues.

We do plan to meet again, and we do plan to meet again soon. We have not set a date for that, but I expect it to be in the next two weeks.

On whether or not the league got commitment from players to stand for the anthem:

Goodell: We did not ask for that. We spent today talking about the issues that players have been trying to bring attention to – issues to make our communities better. I think we all agree there’s nothing more important than trying to give back to our communities and make them better. That was the entire focus of today.