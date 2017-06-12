NFL Inaugural Coaching Clinic [Information] • Latino Sports

Photo Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

New York, NY – As part of ongoing efforts to strengthen our game through the development of coaches and players, the National Football League will host the inaugural NFL COACHING CLINIC June 16-18 at the New York Jets’ Atlantic Health Training Center in Florham Park, New Jersey.

Bringing together more than 60 current NFL coaches, the coaching clinic will provide a foundation for communicating and teaching position fundamentals through engaging and interactive sessions. This year’s program will focus on the quarterback, offensive line, linebacker and defensive line positions. Participants were nominated by NFL clubs and include team representatives who currently have one-to-three years of coaching experience.

“Our peer-to-peer model brings together the best in football to exchange ideas, get into the nuances of coaching, and inspire the next generation of great coaches,” said Troy Vincent, NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations. “There are so many aspects to coaching beyond the Xs and Os, and this affords our younger coaches a first-hand opportunity to see models of best practices and achievement from coaches with more experience.”

During the three-day event, a panel of speakers composed of retired or inactive coaches renowned for their coaching success and their reputation as teachers will instruct and demonstrate techniques, discuss effective communication, and share perspectives on best practices. There will also be presentations, panel discussions, breakout sessions and on-the-field demonstrations.

Topics will include best practices for communicating with players, basic mechanics for each position, fundamentals in the contact zone, building player confidence, and improving timing and recognition skills.

“This NFL coaching clinic is a wonderful undertaking,” says former NFL executive and Hall of Famer Bill Polian. “It gives young coaches an opportunity to learn skills and technique from the very best coaching minds in the game. I look forward very much to participating in it.”

The list of executives and coaches participating as faculty include Troy Vincent, Bill Polian, Matt Birk, Ted Cottrell, Kevin Gilbride, Al Groh, Ray Hamilton, Jim McNally, Howard Mudd, Jimmy Raye, Sr., Norv Turner, and Dave Wannstedt.