NFL News: All-Stars Players For The Pro Bowl • Latino Sports

New York, NY – On Tuesday, the NFL announced the AFC and NFC All-Stars for the 2017 Pro Bowl, which will be played on Sunday, January 29, 2017 and simulcast live on ESPN and ESPN Deportes at 8:00 PM ET from Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

The 2017 Pro Bowl will feature a return to the traditional AFC vs. NFC format following three years using a revised, “unconferenced” structure.

The Pro Bowl players were determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches. Each group’s vote counted one-third toward determining the 86 Pro Bowl selections announced today. Two additional “need” players will be chosen by each head coach and must be long snappers.

The NFL is the only sports league that combines voting by fans, coaches and players to determine its all-star teams. In 1995, the NFL became the first professional sports league to offer online all-star voting.

Pro Football Hall of Fame running back JEROME BETTIS, All-Pro tight end TONY GONZALEZ, two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year and Super Bowl XXXV MVP RAY LEWIS, and former NFL Defensive Player of the Year and All-Pro defensive back CHARLES WOODSON will serve as 2017 Pro Bowl Legends Captains.

Bettis (offense) and Lewis (defense) will lead the AFC, while Gonzalez (offense) and Woodson (defense) will lead the NFC. During Pro Bowl Week, the four Legends Captains will serve as mentors for the Pro Bowl players, coach practices, and be present on the sidelines on gameday. The NFL legends on both teams will also be assisted by two active player captains.

Twenty-three of the players named to the Pro Bowl today are first-time All-Stars, including three rookies – running back EZEKIEL ELLIOTT and quarterback DAK PRESCOTT of Dallas and return specialist TYREEK HILL of Kansas City.

Twenty-six teams had at least one player selected to the 2017 Pro Bowl and 23 clubs had multiple players chosen as All-Stars. The Oakland Raiders placed a league-best seven players on the Pro Bowl roster, while the Atlanta Falcons led the NFC with six players selected.

The 2017 Pro Bowl coaching staffs will be from the losing teams in the AFC and NFC Divisional playoffs with the best regular-season records.